Central Va. flood threat decreases significantly as Hurricane Florence takes aim at Carolina coast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The track of Hurricane Florence drifted southward again overnight into Wednesday morning. Although the storm will still bring rain to Central Virginia, the chance for widespread flooding in our area has decreased significantly.

Hurricane Florence's greatest impact will still be along the coasts of both North and South Carolina late Thursday night through Saturday.

Hurricane Florence remains a category 4 hurricane, and continues to head towards the North Carolina coast.

Florence will likely make landfall somewhere between Wilmington and Cape Hatteras, North Carolina on Friday morning.

The forward speed will decrease as the hurricane approaches land and begins to be influenced by high pressure building over New England.

The flow around the high will cause Florence to stall or slowly meander westward or even southwestward for day, before heading back in a northerly or northwesterly track well inland over the weekend.

A storm surge watch is in effect for the coasts of the Carolinas, as well as a hurricane watch.

"The storm surge will be greatest on the right (north) side of the hurricane, pushing a wall of water ahead of the storm," CBS 6 chief meteorologist Zach Daniel said. "This surge will result in a varying degree of inundation of areas well to the north of Florence, including Virginia Beach, the Chesapeake Bay, and the tidal rivers. River levels in tidal sections of the James, York, Rappahannock, and Potomac will be noticeable as far north as Hopewell, West Point, Tappahannock, and even Washington D.C."

More watches and warnings will be issued tonight through Wednesday.

We have two other storms in the Atlantic: Helene and Isaac. We will continue to keep an eye on these. More details on all of the tropical systems can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.