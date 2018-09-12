× VCU to open parking decks in preparation for Hurricane Florence

RICHMOND, Va. — In preparation for Hurricane Florence, Virginia Commonwealth University Parking and Transportation will free parking at several of its Monroe Park Campus parking decks.

Free parking will be available for members of the Richmond community who need a sheltered parking option.

Parking will be on a first-come, first-served basis, from Thursday, Sept. 13 at 7 a.m. until Monday, Sept. 17 at 7 a.m.

The following parking VCU decks will be used for free parking:

Henry Street Deck – East: 201 N. Henry Street

Henry Street Deck – West: 200 N. Henry Street

Jefferson Street Deck: 100 S. Jefferson Street

Laurel Street Deck: 805 W. Grace Street

West Cary Street Deck: 1201 W. Cary Street

West Main Street Deck: 801 W. Main Street

The track of Hurricane Florence drifted southward again Wednesday morning.

While Central Virginia could still be on the outer rain bands, the chances for flooding in our area have decreased significantly.