Stoney: Richmond won’t ‘let guard down’ despite favorable hurricane track

RICHMOND, Va. — Although the latest track of Hurricane Florence is more favorable for Central Virginia, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says the city is not letting their guard down.

“We will continue to prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” said Stoney.

The track of Hurricane Florence drifted southward again overnight into Wednesday morning. Central Virginia could still be on the outer rain bands, so we could still expect to see some rain. The chances for flooding in our area has decreased significantly.

Hurricane Florence’s greatest impact will still be along the coasts of both North and South Carolina late Thursday night through Saturday.

“Our number one priority is to keep our residents safe,” said Stoney.

In preparation for the weather event, Stoney activated the emergency operation center, effective at 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

“This operation will be the nerve center for our storm response and dedicated first responder staffing,” said Stoney. “It will be monitoring the hurricane and courting a response as we have done in past inclement weather events.”

Stoney reminded residents to not let their guard down and take the necessary precautions ahead of Hurricane Florence.

“We ask that you exercise caution and common sense. Make sure you have plenty of water, nonperishable food items, batteries, flash lights, in case of power outages, which could still occur,” he added.

In addition, beginning Thursday afternoon, the city will open shelters for people in need and who needs assistance.

Linwood Holton Elementary School, located at 1600 W Laburnum Avenue, will open Thursday at 4 p.m. The school will serve as the pet friendly site.

Blackwell Elementary School, located at 1600 Everett Street, will also open Thursday at 4 p.m.

Transportation to the shelters will be free through GRTC. Routes 14 and 91 will go to Linwood Holton, while route 87 will go to Blackwell.

