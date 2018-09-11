These universities have canceled classes ahead of Hurricane Florence impact
RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Union University has canceled classes, effective noon Tuesday, ahead of Hurricane Florence’s impact on the east coast.
The university says students who wish to evacuate should leave campus by 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.
VUU officials say class will resume on Monday, September 17.
The powerful Category 4 storm is expected to make landfall Thursday night along the central coast of North Carolina.
State emergency officials said some areas of the Commonwealth could see catastrophic levels of flooding because of Florence.
Tuesday morning’s model looks different than Monday’s runs in that a low-pressure system that had been right around Richmond has now moved south of the city. That has resulted in models indicating Florence will take more of a westerly route, away from Central Virginia.
Heavy rainfall will overspread Virginia on Friday with tropical storm force winds possible on Saturday, especially across Southside Virginia. Conditions should improve late in the weekend.
Some projections predict upwards of 20 inches of rain in some areas with generally eight to 10 and 12 to 15 inches across over half the Commonwealth,” according to Jeff Stern, State Coordinator with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.
These universities have canceled classes ahead of Hurricane Florence impact:
