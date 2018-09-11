× These universities have canceled classes ahead of Hurricane Florence impact

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Union University has canceled classes, effective noon Tuesday, ahead of Hurricane Florence’s impact on the east coast.

The university says students who wish to evacuate should leave campus by 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

VUU officials say class will resume on Monday, September 17.

The powerful Category 4 storm is expected to make landfall Thursday night along the central coast of North Carolina.

Virginia Union University classes are cancelled as of noon today (September 11), and will be resume on Monday, September 17. Any student leaving campus needs to do so by 5:00 pm tomorrow (September 12). Click here for more information: https://t.co/3lHpfdElGf pic.twitter.com/iNgYeNTDOL — Virginia Union (@VAUnion1865) September 11, 2018

State emergency officials said some areas of the Commonwealth could see catastrophic levels of flooding because of Florence.

Tuesday morning’s model looks different than Monday’s runs in that a low-pressure system that had been right around Richmond has now moved south of the city. That has resulted in models indicating Florence will take more of a westerly route, away from Central Virginia.

Heavy rainfall will overspread Virginia on Friday with tropical storm force winds possible on Saturday, especially across Southside Virginia. Conditions should improve late in the weekend.

Some projections predict upwards of 20 inches of rain in some areas with generally eight to 10 and 12 to 15 inches across over half the Commonwealth,” according to Jeff Stern, State Coordinator with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

These universities have canceled classes ahead of Hurricane Florence impact:

UPDATE ODU WEATHER ALERT: The Governor of Virginia has issued a mandatory evacuation for Zone A–which covers some areas of the #ODU campus–effective 8 a.m. tomorrow, Sept. 11. Because of this, the University will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 11 through Sunday, Sept. 16. — Old Dominion University (@ODU) September 11, 2018

CNU Alert: CNU closed Wednesday through at least noon Sunday. Residence halls close at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Updates at https://t.co/b3AYcbAKlj. — Christopher Newport (@CNUcaptains) September 11, 2018

TribeAlert: Classes are canceled today at 12:30 p.m; residence halls close at 5 pm Wed. Offices will remain open today and tomorrow until 5 pm. https://t.co/lT15f9x4GI — William & Mary News (@WMNews) September 11, 2018

Classes are canceled today after 12:30 p.m. Due to the potential for significant flooding, the University is issuing a mandatory evacuation for all students. NSU will close at 5:00 p.m. #hurricaneflorence #nsualerts pic.twitter.com/JufXwjAkAd — Norfolk State University (@Norfolkstate) September 11, 2018

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for complete coverage of Florence. Click here to track the storm with the CBS 6 Interactive Hurricane Tracker.