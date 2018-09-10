Zach Daniel provides update on potential Hurricane Florence impact in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist used Facebook LIVE Monday morning to provide on update on Hurricane Florence and the storm’s potential impact on Virginia. He also provided helpful pre- and post-storm tips to keep in mind to help keep you and your family safe.

Many of the current Hurricane Florence model trends continue to target the southern North Carolina coast for Hurricane Florence landfall.

However, it should be noted that we are still days away from an approach to the coast and the forecast is reliant on a building ridge to the north of the storm. There could be many changes over the next few days.

One thing that is consistent is that it looks like the storm will slow down and hang around either near the coast or inland for several days.

An inland track would bring a massive inland flooding threat, while a coastal track would batter the coast for several days. Either way, significant impacts are likely from Florence along the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coast beginning Thursday and continuing next weekend.

The National Hurricane Center issued an alert Monday that there was “an increasing risk of life-threatening impacts from Florence, storm surge at the coast and freshwater flooding inland from prolonged and exceptionally heavy rainfall,” according to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. “All Virginians should take time to prepare their family, home and workplace.”

Florence was about 625 miles southeast of Bermuda as of 5 a.m. Monday. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and was moving west-northwest at about 9 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

The center of the hurricane was forecast to move between Bermuda and the Bahamas on Tuesday and Wednesday and approach the Southeastern US coast on Thursday as a Category 3 storm or higher, according to the hurricane center.

A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane and has winds between 111 and 129 mph. Category 3 storms can inflict “devastating” damage, the hurricane center said.

Large swells generated by Florence are already affecting Bermuda and portions of the East Coast and will continue this week.

“These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents,” the hurricane center said.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for complete coverage of Florence.