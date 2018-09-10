Mandatory evacuation issued for Hatteras Island ahead of Hurricane Florence

DARE COUNTY, Va. — A mandatory evacuation has been issued for all residents and visitors on Hatteras Island ahead impacts from Hurricane Florence.

The order is effective Monday at noon for all areas of Hatteras Island including the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco and Hatteras Village.

A state of emergency was also issued Monday as many of the current Hurricane Florence model trends continue to target the southern North Carolina coast for Hurricane Florence landfall.

A mandatory evacuation for residents and visitors in other areas of Dare County goes into effect beginning Tuesday, September 11 at 7:00 a.m.

This includes the towns of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Manteo; Roanoke Island; and the Dare County mainland.

Here is a map regarding current evacuation orders for the #OuterBanks #OBX pic.twitter.com/zWTyR9Qa1D — Dare County EM (@DareCountyEM) September 10, 2018

“Hurricane Florence is currently projected to be a category 3 or 4 storm at landfall in southeastern North Carolina and may bring life-threatening storm surge to Dare County, along with tropical storm force winds, heavy rains and the potential for tornadoes,” said Dare County Emergency Management officials. “Even a small northward shift in the track of the storm could bring devastating impacts to our area.”

The state of emergency includes restrictions on swimming due to dangerous surf conditions and strong rip currents along the beaches.

“Everyone must stay out of the water as it is unsafe for even the most experienced swimmers,” said officials.

Officials say inland counties should be prepared to evacuate as well.

Update on potential Hurricane Florence impact in Virginia