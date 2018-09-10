Gov. Northam orders evacuation for portion of Hampton Roads, Eastern Shore

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has issued a mandatory evacuation for a portion of Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore in preparation of the impact of Hurricane Florence.

Northam’s decision comes after costal communities in North Carolina ordered mandatory evacuations and South Carolina officials ordered an evacuation of their entire coast line.

“Based on that information, I have decided to order a mandatory evacuation of Zone A in Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore,” Northam said Monday.

The evacuation will begin, Tuesday, September 11 at 8:00 a.m.

"Zone A is the lowest line and most flood prone area of the Hampton Roads and Eastern Shore," said Northam.

Gov. Northam recommended that evacuees go to higher ground or inland.

"I want to emphasize this hurricane is likely to have an impact statewide, not just our costal areas. Southside, southwest Virginia are likely to be effective as well. Everyone in Virginia need to be prepared," said Northam.

State emergency officials say some areas of the Commonwealth could see catastrophic levels of flooding.

“We have seen projections, most recently this evening, upwards of 20 inches (rain) in some areas with generally eight to 10 and 12 to 15 inches across over half the Commonwealth,” said Jeff Stern, State Coordinator with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

“The largest threat to life from hurricanes is not the high winds. Flooding is the deadliest result of these storms,” he added.

If you need to find out which zone you live in, click here.

