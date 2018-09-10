× Gloucester County Schools close ahead of Hurricane Florence

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Gloucester County Schools will close on Tuesday until further notice ahead of Hurricane Florence.

The decision comes hours after Gov. Northam declared a mandatory evacuation for portion of Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore in preparation of the impact of Hurricane Florence.

“I want to emphasize this hurricane is likely to have an impact statewide, not just our costal areas. Southside, southwest Virginia are likely to be effective as well. Everyone in Virginia need to be prepared,” said Northam.

All schools and offices are closed for all employees with the exception of those deemed essential. Essential employees include facilities, grounds, custodial, transportation, safety, and other personnel as determined by the Superintendent. Supervisors will request essential employees to report as necessary, and no evening activities will be held.