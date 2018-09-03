Hot Labor Day on tap for RVA 🌞

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Labor Day will offer a mix of sun and clouds. It will be hot and humid, with the threat for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Highs will be in the low 90s.

The relatively high humidity will make it feel about 5-10 degrees hotter during the afternoon.

The week ahead will remain hot and muggy with highs in the low 90s. It should remain dry for the most part, although a very isolated storm could pop up. Rain chances will increase again by late Friday and especially Saturday as a front slides into the Commonwealth.

Next weekend will bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms each day, with temperatures mainly in the mid 80s.

In the tropics, a potential tropical cyclone is located between Cuba and the Bahamas. It is expected to become a tropical depression or storm (the name would be Gordon). The forecast track brings it to the central Gulf Coast by late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Florence is in the far eastern Atlantic and will continue tracking to the northwest over the open waters. More details can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.