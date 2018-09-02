Daylight shrinking, but the heat rages on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The autumnal equinox is less than three weeks away on September 22. We continue to lose anywhere from one to three minutes of daylight each day.

Even though our normal high is now in the mid 80s, highs will be near or above 90° through Friday.



Coupled with the muggy air, the afternoon heat index will break 100° in many areas this week.

Hot and humid air will affect a large portion of the eastern United States.

A cold front will bring a better chance of scattered storms on Saturday. Next weekend should be a little cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

