Meteorologist: ‘There’s literally an isolated shower over the station’

RICHMOND, Va. — One of those pesky isolated showers in the forecast popped up right over the CBS 6 studios Sunday afternoon.

“There’s literally an isolated shower right over the station,” Meteorologist Mike Goldberg said. “I don’t know what it’s trying to tell us — a dark cloud overhead.”

The storm popped up around 5:55 p.m.

“You look to the south, skies are partly cloudy to clear and you look to the west, it is completely clear.”

Goldberg said earlier that an isolated shower was possible early Sunday evening, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy to mainly clear overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Click here for your Labor Day forecast.