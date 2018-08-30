ICE files hold on men charged in fatal Chesterfield hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Va., -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have filed detainers on two men charged after a Chesterfield hit-and-run that killed a four-year-old boy.

The fatal crash was reported Saturday, August 25, at 4:55 p.m. at the intersection of Belmont Road and Sue Jean Drive.

Chesterfield Police said four-year-old Elias Camacho of Richmond died after the car he was riding in was struck by a 2011 Dodge Ram Pickup truck. The boy's parents and brother, who were all riding in a 2000 Toyota Camry, were seriously injured.

The driver of the truck was identified as 28-year-old Jose A. Gonzalez-Flores. Police said Gonzalez-Flores fled from the scene after the crash to the residence of 28-year-old Edilberto Hernandez-Perez, of the 4100 block of Lamplighter Court.

An ICE spokesperson wrote in a statement that officials have lodged detainers on both suspects on Tuesday. Hernandez-Perez is an unlawfully present Guatemalan national, according to that spokesperson.

It's unclear of Gonzalez-Flores' current immigration status in the United States, however the ICE spokesperson clarified detainers are placed in circumstances where that individual is illegally present.

The ICE spokesperson explained in a statement their policy concerning immigration holds:

"Detainers serve as a legally authorized request, upon which a law enforcement agency may rely, to continue to maintain custody of an alien for up to 48 hours so that ICE may assume custody for removal purposes. Pursuant to ICE policy, all ICE detainers are submitted with an accompanying administrative arrest warrant or warrant of removal depending upon the circumstances of the individual case. ICE places immigration detainers when the agency possesses probable cause to believe an alien is deportable from the United States."

Ed Riley, a defense attorney not connected to this case, believed the suspects will go on trial before the possibility of deportation arises.

"The federal government will allow the local government to prosecute them to the fullest and at the end of that the federal government will take its steps in regards to the immigration process," Riley explained.

Police initially indicated that Hernandez-Perez was the truck driver at the time of the crash.

Police say their investigation indicates that Hernandez-Perez drove Gonzalez-Flores back to his residence in another vehicle. The two men are known to each other, according to police.

Gonzalez-Flores was charged with felony hit and run, driving while suspended and possession of a controlled substance. The charges against Hernandez-Perez are under review by the Chesterfield County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

“It's really sad to see a baby boy that has to go… what they have to suffer for adults’ mistakes,” said Julie, the boy's aunt who didn't want to release her last name.

Julie said despite only being four years old, her nephew made a profound impact on her.

"Every time he would see somebody sad or upset, he would be like 'It's okay, It's okay Julie. Me love you.' And I'd be like ‘aww.’ I would just hug him because he always knew what to say even though he was so young," she said.

Two GoFundMe fundraisers have been set up to help raise money for the funeral of the boy and the recovery of his family.