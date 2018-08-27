Police arrest second man in Chesterfield hit-and-run that killed 4-year-old boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police have arrested a second man in connection to a hit-and-run crash Saturday that killed a four-year-old boy, according to police.

The driver of the 2011 Dodge Ram Pickup truck that struck the 2000 Toyota Camry, in which the child was a passenger, ran from the crash site, according to police.

The crash was reported Saturday, August 25, at 4:55 p.m. at the intersection of Belmont Road and Sue Jean Drive.

The occupants of the Toyota Camry, a 26-year-old male, a 24-year-old female, a 7-year-old male, and a 4-year-old male, were all injured in the crash.

“The adults, who are the parents of the juveniles, sustained serious injuries, and both juveniles sustained life-threatening injuries," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "All four victims were transported to an area hospital, where the 4-year-old male, identified as Elias Camacho of Richmond, died as a result of his injuries.”

"It's just kind of, sort of, feeling like a nightmare,” said Julie, the 4-year-old’s aunt.

Julie's brother, sister and in-law, and nephew were also badly hurt, and are still in the hospital.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck has been identified as 28-year-old Jose A. Gonzalez-Flores. Police say Gonzalez-Flores fled from the scene after the crash to the residence of 28-year-old Edilberto Hernandez-Perez, of the 4100 block of Lamplighter Court.

Police initially indicated that Hernandez-Perez was the truck driver at the time of the crash.

Police say their investigation indicates that Hernandez-Perez drove Gonzalez-Flores back to his residence in another vehicle. The two men are known to each other, according to police.

Gonzalez-Flores was arrested Monday and charged with felony hit and run, driving while suspended and possession of a controlled substance. The charges against Hernandez-Perez are under review by the Chesterfield County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

“It's really sad to see a baby boy that has to go… what they have to suffer for adults’ mistakes,” said Julie.

Julie said despite only being four years old, her nephew made a profound impact on her.

"Every time he would see somebody sad or upset, he would be like 'It's okay, It's okay Julie. Me love you.' And I'd be like ‘aww.’ I would just hug him because he always knew what to say even though he was so young," said Julie.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Police are seeking additional witnesses to the crash. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.