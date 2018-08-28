Shockoe club owner says his business is being unfairly targeted after shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond police are investigating two separate shootings that injured eight people in Shockoe Bottom over the past week.

The first shooting happened near Plush Nightclub -- along the 1700 block of East Main Street – in the early morning hours of August 22. Two men and one woman were shot during the triple shooting.

A few days later, five people were shot during an early-morning armed robbery at Liquid Café on North 18th Street.

Virginia ABC is investigating the businesses following the shootings.

Richmond Police and Virginia ABC investigators met with several Shockoe Bottom business owners and managers Monday evening, to hear their growing fears about crime.

"They listened to our concerns in the meeting just now and they're going to work to change the way they monitor down here,” said Jessica Halasz, manager at Havana 59.

Halasz says despite its popularity, Havana 59 has seen a decrease in business for circumstances beyond their control.

"We've seen as much as 20,000 a month decrease after the market renovations started and we were slower than normal this weekend people of the shootings," she added.

But one business owner who wasn’t invited to the meeting was Plush owner Juan Wilson.

"One business doesn't bring all the drama. One business can't change everything. It takes a team," said Wilson.

Wilson opened plush three years ago, but he says his dreams of owning a business are also being threatened.

On Friday, Virginia ABC revoked his mixed beverage license over public safety matters and prior enforcement concerns.

“Virginia ABC believes that there is a continued threat to public safety at this establishment and these actions are necessary to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public,” an agency spokesperson said.

"I’m big on accountability. If something were to happen in my venue, it's a different story, but when something happens on the city streets or sidewalk. We have no control over that," said Wilson.

Wilson says the man who opened fire outside his club, had been asked to leave the business just an hour before the shooting. He said he plans to appeal the ABC's decision, and work with fellow business owners.

A Chesterfield man was arrested in connection to the shooting outside Plush Restaurant and Lounge.