2 men, 1 woman shot near Shockoe Bottom club

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two men and one woman were shot early Wednesday morning in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom neighborhood. Richmond Police are investigating the shooting that occurred near Plush Nightclub -- along the 1700 block of East Main Street -- just after 2 a.m.

All three shooting victims were taken to nearby VCU Medical Center.

One of the shooting victims injuries were considered to be life threatening.

The conditions have the victims have not yet been released.

Detectives have interviewed a person of interest connected to the shooting.

This is a developing story.