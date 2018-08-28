Medical examiner: Woman kills boyfriend in Hanover murder-suicide

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – The shooting death of a Hanover County couple last Wednesday has been ruled a murder suicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The cause of death for 45-year-old Eric Digiacomo has been ruled a gunshot wound to chest and manner of death is homicide. Robin Styles, 45, committed suicide with a gunshot wound to the head, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Investigators were called to check the welfare of Styles at Digiacomo’s home along the 7000 block of River Valley Road at about 11:28 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, deputies say Styles was sitting on the front porch of the home.

As deputies approached the home, investigators say Styles ran inside the home and multiple gunshots were heard coming from the second floor a short time later.

Digiacomo and Styles were found dead with gunshot wounds.

A eulogy poem telling friends to let go was left on Styles’ Facebook page Wednesday evening.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.