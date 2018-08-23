× 2 people found dead in Hanover home; obvious signs of trauma

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Two people, with obvious signs of trauma, were found dead in a Mechanicsville-area home, according to a Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Investigators were called to check the welfare of someone at a home along the 7000 block of River Valley Road at about 11:28 p.m. Thursday.

“After entering the residence Officers located two deceased individuals with obvious signs of trauma,” Hanover Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matthew Ratchford said in an email. “Investigators are evaluating all evidence in this case and are working closely with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the actual cause of death. No suspects are being sought at this time.”

This is a developing story.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.