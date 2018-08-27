Teen son of Chesterfield murder suspect arrested on gun and drug charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – The teenage son of a Chesterfield County man, accused of shooting his estranged wife and her boyfriend last week, has been arrested on gun and drug charges, according to Crime Insider sources.

Hunter Federico is the son of Joshua Federico, a 44-year-old father of two who is charged with maliciously wounding his estranged wife and murdering her boyfriend, 38-year-old Lawrence Howell.

The 2018 Manchester High School graduate was taken into police custody on Monday, according to VineLink online records.

Crime Insider sources say Federico’s uncle was also arrested on drug charges but has since been released.

Hunter Federico is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

CBS 6 is working to learn more details about the charges against Hunter Federico.

Joshua Federico was arrested Sunday in an abandoned Chesterfield home following a nearly three-hour manhunt in Midlothian. That manhunt was set off when a Chesterfield fire medic spotted the shirtless murder suspect walking near a church and Publix grocery story.

The US Marshal Fugitive Task Force, the ATF, Chesterfield and State Police, along with a K-9 from Richmond zeroed in on a barn off of Spring Run Road behind an abandoned home.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that Joshua Federico was lying down and acting as if he was sleeping when authorities opened the door. Those sources also say he had cash on him, and a sleeping bag was found in the barn.

Federico was wanted in the killing of Lawrence Howell whose body was found burned in a fire pit off Black Road, according to sources.

Federico’s estranged wife is recovering at a local hospital.