Joshua Federico Search: Police close in on Deer Run after murder suspect walks into Publix

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police said murder suspect Joshua M. Federico was spotted in the Deer Run neighborhood in Chesterfield County around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

Officials released a photo of the armed suspect, who was last seen wearing dark pants and no shirt.

Police say this is the most recent picture of homicide suspect, Joshua Federico, and what they believe he is now wearing. Police tell me he was seen walking into the Publix then made it across the street. An active search is happening now. @CCPDVa @CBS6 #chesterfield pic.twitter.com/cYyOK96dTB — Shannon Lilly (@ShannonLillyTV) August 26, 2018

Police said the suspect walked into the Publix grocery store at the Harbour Pointe Shopping Center on Hull Street Road in Midlothian before he walked out of the store and walked across the street.

An active search for the suspect, who has been on the loose for two days, is now underway in the Deer Run neighborhood.

"In Deer Run neighborhood where fully armed police line the neighborhood and helicopter circles the sky, waiting to close in on Federico," reporter Shannon Lilly said.

Federico is accused of shooting his estranged wife and murdering her boyfriend in Chesterfield County early Friday morning.

Police urged anyone who sees Federico to call 911 immediately. You can also call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or U.S. Marshals at 877-WANTED-2.

U.S. Marshals announced a $5,000 for information about Federico late Saturday.

Police charged Federico with murder on Saturday after human remains believed to be those of 38-year-old Lawrence J. Howell, the boyfriend of his estranged wife, were discovered on a property adjacent to his home in the 12300 block of Black Road on Friday.

Federico is also wanted on charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony following a shooting that left his wife injured around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

She was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Court documents: Suspect filed for divorce

Court records show Federico filed for divorce June 12, 2018, claiming his wife of six years committed adultery on several occasions. The couple was married on August 31, 2012.

In a cross-complaint she neither admitted nor denied the allegations but called for “strict proof" and moved out of their home in April 13, 2018.

“The plaintiff [Joshua Federico] has been guilty of extreme cruelty to the defendant, has caused her to have a car accident, has belittled her, has tried to ruin her financially, has stolen her money and her cell phone and wanted her to leave him,” court documents stated.

The victim’s attorney said she feared for her client’s safety and that her client was "extremely scared" of the suspect.

In fact, WTVR CBS 6 has learned the victim filed a protective order against Federico in April when she moved.

Additionally, friends said the victim’s house was broken into earlier this month and that her safe, computers and gun was stolen among other things.