Rob Cardwell gives back to organization to help Richmond Public Schools

RICHMOND, Va. – Local students will return to school in one week and CBS 6 wants to make sure kids have what they need to start the school year off right.

In the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives, anchor Rob Cardwell surprises a local organization, that is dedicated to using community resources to help strengthen Richmond City Public Schools and keep students in school.

Communities in Schools – Richmond organized a backpack fill-up over the weekend that stuffed more than 7,500 backpacks for Richmond students.

“Mr. Fitrer, we understand what you guys have done for the community is fantastic. I mean you are getting these community resources to help and keeping kids in schools. CBS 6 has recognized that, and we want to be a part of the program as well,” said Cardwell.

“We’ve decided to donate, through our CBS 6 Gives program, $300 to you and your organization.”

“Thank you so much,” said Harold Fitrer, President and CEO at Communities in Schools – Richmond. “We have 25,000 young people coming to school in just about a week. We want them all to have all the materials they need to be successful. So, this is a great way to start the year out for them.”

The organization teamed up with Richmond Public Schools (RPS), Owens and Minor, Walmart, Genworth, VCU Health and the Richmond Kickers for the event held Saturday at City Stadium.

The book bags will be delivered to Richmond schools next week before classes begin on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

