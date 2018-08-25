What hundreds of volunteers did Saturday has superintendent ‘so appreciative’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hundreds of volunteers packed more than 7,500 backpacks for students in Richmond on Saturday.

Communities In Schools teamed up with Richmond Public Schools (RPS), Owens and Minor, Walmart, Genworth, VCU Health and the Richmond Kickers for the event at City Stadium.

Organizers said 250 volunteers worked in assembly lines to stuff backpacks with composition books, glue, pencils, paper and other essential schools supplies.

"School is ready to open, and we are trying to make sure every child in Richmond Public Schools has a backpack and all the supplies they need to be successful in school and successful in life,” one organizer said.

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras thanked the group for organizing the initiative.

“I just want to thank Communities In Schools for helping organize all this and all the other partners who have come out to make sure our kids have what they need to start the school year," Kamras said. "We’re so appreciative of all the support and love from RVA."