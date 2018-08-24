Search continues for man accused of shooting estranged wife; boyfriend still missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- As the sun set over Blackwater Farm in southern Chesterfield County Friday evening, Chesterfield animal control officers and detectives intermingle with horses, chickens and alpacas.

The investigators were there searching for two men: the farm’s owner, 44-year-old Joshua Federico, and 38-year-old Lawrence Howell.

Crime Insider Sources said Federico shot his estranged wife multiple times early Friday morning at her farm about 5 miles away. Police have not released the woman's name.

She is in critical condition in the hospital, and he is missing.

Police took out warrants against Federico for malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the shooting.

Howell is her new boyfriend who lives with her at the farm.

Police have not been able to locate him and say the investigation indicates he may have been injured too.

CBS 6 talked to the mother of his 3-year-old child, who lives in Florida, over the phone.

Claudia Alvarado said Larry left her in April to move to Virginia to be with Federico’s estranged wife.

“Within a week he got a job in Virginia to move up there to be with her and moved into her house on a farm in Chesterfield,” Alvarado said.

Alvarado said she last spoke with her ex on Saturday and he told her he planned to stay in Virginia.

CBS 6 talked to Josh Federico’s brother and mother.

They said they want to know where he is, and if he’s still alive.

They weren’t ready to talk on camera yet but did say there is more to the story.

Police urge anyone with information about Federico's whereabouts, Howell’s condition or whereabouts, or this incident, to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Court documents: Suspect filed for divorce

Court records show Federico filed for divorce June 12, 2018, claiming his wife of six years committed adultery on several occasions. The couple was married on August 31, 2012.

In a cross-complaint she neither admitted nor denied the allegations but called for “strict proof" and moved out of their home in April 13, 2018.

“The plaintiff [Joshua Federico] has been guilty of extreme cruelty to the defendant, has caused her to have a car accident, has belittled her, has tried to ruin her financially, has stolen her money and her cell phone and wanted her to leave him,” court documents stated.

The victim’s attorney said she feared for her client’s safety and that her client was "extremely scared" of the suspect.

In fact, WTVR CBS 6 has learned the victim filed a protective order against Federico in April when she moved.

Additionally, friends said the victim’s house was broken into earlier this month and that her safe, computers and gun was stolen among other things.