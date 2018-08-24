× Chesterfield Police investigate violent incident

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police have responded to an incident along the 12300 block of Black Road, off River Road, in western Chesterfield.

Police initially classified the incident as an assault with a deadly weapon.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett there was a shooting resulting in a fatality.

Chesterfield Police have not yet officially released information about the incident.

Police were called to investigate the incident at about 3:40 a.m.

No additional information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

BREAKING: Both entrances to Black Rd. are blocked off by Chesterfield Police 🚔 pic.twitter.com/pwI4p4wDJl — Ashley Lewis CBS 6 (@AshleyLewisTV) August 24, 2018