Chesterfield Police investigate violent incident
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police have responded to an incident along the 12300 block of Black Road, off River Road, in western Chesterfield.
Police initially classified the incident as an assault with a deadly weapon.
Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett there was a shooting resulting in a fatality.
Chesterfield Police have not yet officially released information about the incident.
Police were called to investigate the incident at about 3:40 a.m.
No additional information has been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.
37.332927 -77.725397