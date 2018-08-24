Chesterfield Police investigate violent incident

Posted 7:22 am, August 24, 2018, by and , Updated at 08:25AM, August 24, 2018

Chesterfield Police investigate a violent incident on Black Road. (PHOTO: Ashley Lewis)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police have responded to an incident along the 12300 block of Black Road, off River Road, in western Chesterfield.

Police initially classified the incident as an assault with a deadly weapon.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett there was a shooting resulting in a fatality.

Chesterfield Police have not yet officially released information about the incident.

Police were called to investigate the incident at about 3:40 a.m.

No additional information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.