Traffic study to be completed where car fatally struck Richmond teen

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A traffic study will be conducted at the location where a Richmond teenager was fatally struck by a car after leaving work in Henrico.

United Communities Against Crime held a candle light prayer vigil for 17-year-old Rawleak Pryor in the parking lot of the McDonald's at 5520 West Broad Street in Henrico on Wednesday night.

Pryor was hit and killed by a driver while walking home on West Broad Street after finishing a shift at the fast food restaurant the night of August 15. Henrico Police said Pryor died at the scene.

Henrico's Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor was invited to speak at the vigil.

"Why isn’t there more ability to cross the road here? Where is the lighting?" Taylor asked. "I can tell everyone here today that it is confirmed there will be a VDOT survey done on this block of Broad Street."

Taylor said after the fatal accident she emailed Brian Moran, Virginia’s Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, asking if anything could be done to make the area safer.

Moran responded that a research study will be conducted in the area of Libbie Place Shopping Center where the teen died, according to Taylor.

Nearly 100 people gathered in the parking lot to remember the Thomas Jefferson High School student who was described as an excellent athlete.

"He had that contagious smile, right? Loved to dance, loved to play basketball. And he just stole everybody’s heart," remembered the owner of the West Broad Street McDonald's.

Marjorie Valentine, one of Pryor's middle school teachers, showed up to pay her respects.

"He was respectful and loved. We keep Rawleak in our hearts and he will be forever with us," Valentine said.

At the conclusion of the vigil, mourners released green, black and white balloons into the air.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the teenager stopped at the scene and spoke with police.

"Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation," the police spokesperson continued. "No charges have been filed."

Taylor said she told Pryor's family that she continues to investigate the crash.

A VDOT spokesperson said in a statement that a safety study of the Broad Street corridor between I-64 and Willow Lawn Drive was completed in 2013 and it identified the need for increased pedestrian accessibility and crossings.

"VDOT began a project in February 2018 to install sidewalks, ramps and pedestrian signals at five intersections. The projected was completed in June," the spokesperson said.

Specifics about when the new traffic survey will begin weren't immediately available.

Pryor's funeral was scheduled for noon Thursday at Sixth Mt. Zion Baptist Church located at 14 W. Duval Street in Richmond.