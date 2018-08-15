17-year-old killed walking on West Broad Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night when he was hit by a vehicle while walking near the intersection of W Broad St and Lake Ave, near the Libbie Place Shopping Center.

The male victim is an 17-year-old who was walking home from work at McDonald's, according to Crime Insider sources.

Citizens who performed CPR on the victim called police, those sources said.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene.

Henrico Police have shut down the center and right lanes of West Broad Street heading west.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

37.588664 -77.502207