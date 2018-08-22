Statue dedicated to Confederate general A.P. Hill vandalized in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — An investigation is underway after someone vandalized the A.P. Hill statue at Hermitage Road and Laburnum Avenue in Richmond.

“At approximately 12:39 a.m., a patrol officer observed vandalism,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Officers believe the vandalism occurred around midnight.”

The “red paint-like substance” appeared similar to the substance used to vandalize the Robert E. Lee monument on Richmond’s Monument Avenue earlier this month.

Both Lee and A.P. Hill were Confederate generals in the Civil War.

“The Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities is responsible for the removal of the vandalism,” the Richmond Police spokesperson added about this most recent vandalized statue. “If the damage from the vandalism is $1,000 or more the person responsible can be charged with a felony.”

The Lee monument is maintained by the State Department of General Services.