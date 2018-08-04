Vandals hit Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Capitol Police are investigating after someone vandalized the Robert E. Lee monument on Richmond’s Monument Avenue sometime late Friday night into Saturday morning.

A vandal, or multiple vandals, spray painted the statue of the Confederate general between Capitol Police patrols overnight damaging the west side and southwest corner of the pedestal base, according to police.

The damage, police said, was extensive enough to warrant a felony charge.

The State Department of General Services, which is responsible for maintaining the monuments, has been notified and a clean-up crew arrived on scene Saturday morning.

The latest vandalism comes amid an on-going debate of what to do with Confederate monuments in Richmond and around the South.

Earlier this summer, the 10-member Monument Avenue Commission recommended Richmond remove the monument for Confederate President Jefferson Davis from Monument Avenue. The commission, assembled by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, also said the other monuments — including that of Robert E. Lee — should stay with added signs to that provide context.

Other recommendations included:

Adding permanent signage that reflects the historic, biographical, artistic and changing meaning over time for each monument, to be drafted by prominent academic historians subject to approval by the Public Art or Planning Commissions.

Creating a permanent exhibit that takes a deeper historical look into the history of the monuments, creating a mobile app and new film and video features that ensure the narrative about Monument Avenue is “consistent and historically accurate.”

Engage Richmond’s arts community to create “new contemporary artistic works that bring new and expanded meaning” to Monument Avenue.

Commission a monument that commemorates the resilience of the formerly enslaved, such as a work dedicated to soldiers of the United States Colored Troops.

“Richmond has a long, complex and conflicted history, and the Confederate statues on Monument Avenue represents a shameful part of our past,” Mayor Stoney said following the release of the commission’s report. “As I have said before, the statues on this beautiful street are Lost Cause myth and deception masquerading as history. They are monuments to Jim Crow that do not reflect the qualities of inclusivity, tolerance and equality we celebrate as values in our city today. The Commission’s report is unequivocal in its affirmation that there is an overwhelming desire and belief they should not remain as they currently are. Something needs to change, and I could not agree more.”

The commission was formed in June 22, 2017, with the purpose to engage the public and explore ways to add context to existing Confederate statuary and suggest ideas for new monuments.

The Virginia Flaggers, a group that works to protect Confederate monuments and symbols, called on Capitol Police to “launch an investigation to catch and prosecute the vandals.”