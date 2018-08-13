Mom on daughter’s murder in front of her twin children: ‘It’s so heartless’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond mom is speaking out after her daughter was shot the death in front of her twin children Friday night.

Sherece Cook, 21, of Louisa County was gunned down while sitting in her car on Peyton Avenue. Her twins, who turned two Sunday, were unharmed in the backseat.

“It’s so heartless,” Anisha Minor, Cook’s mother said through tears. “I just can't imagine what she could've done to even make him want to do that in front of her kids."

After responding to a call for random gunfire, Richmond Police say the call was quickly upgraded to a call for a person shot in the 3900 block of Peyton Avenue, near the Midlothian Village apartments.

Officers found Cook with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Minor says Cook had a premonition that something bad was going to happen.

"Sherece… she called me and said she did not want me to come home because ‘someone was going to kill me,’” said Minor

Her mother says she kept trying her daughter's cell, but it was going straight to voicemail. Then came word from police that her daughter had been killed.

As investigators collected evidence at the scene Friday, her mom pointed out that is what Cook wanted to be. “She was a great mom, and loved being a mom,” said Minor. “And she wanted to do forensics."

Investigators have not yet released information about a suspect in the shooting.

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of Cook's death.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.