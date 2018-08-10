Woman found shot to death inside vehicle in South Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle in South Richmond Friday night.

After responding to a call for random gunfire, Richmond Police say the call was quickly upgraded to a call for a person shot in the 3900 block of Peyton Avenue, near the Midlothian Village apartments.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult female sitting in a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim will be identified, pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators have not yet released information about a suspect in the shooting.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

37.506791 -77.476225