Video shows officer attack on Charlottesville Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the person they say attacked a police officer on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall Saturday evening.

“A Charlottesville officer observed a male subject masking his face. As the Charlottesville officer stepped towards the male subject, both were knocked to the ground. Several individuals then swarmed the officer on the ground,” officials said in a news release. “Law enforcement officers pulled the individuals off the officer and helped the officer to his feet.”

Officials said the suspect and other individuals then continued marching in the demonstration.

Police confirmed the assault was captured on video by a reporter for the Daily Progress newspaper.

Crowd size and scuffle on Water Street with Police no idea what happened pic.twitter.com/JqiSOw3B5F — Allison Wrabel (@craftypanda) August 12, 2018

The officer was not injured nor were any injuries reported by the suspect or demonstrators, police said.

Officials said charges are pending in connection to the incident.

“The case has been assigned to the Investigations Division for further follow-up,” officials said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.

