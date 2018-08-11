Protest that prompted hospital lockdown reaches Charlottesville Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Hundreds of people rallied on the grounds of the University of Virginia during UVA Students United's "Rally for Justice" Saturday evening, WVIR reported.
The group had gathered for a rally to "reclaim the Rotunda" around 6:30 p.m., but the group has since moved to various locations on campus and around the city.
"This evening UVA students and Charlottesville community members who intended to reclaim the North Plaza of the Rotunda and demand justice for those who have suffered at the hands of white supremacy arrived to a policing apparatus they did not agree to," the group said in a news release.
The group listed a number of demands to university officials and stated that they would not "cede to the confines" of police security.
As of 9:15 p.m., the group had reached the Downtown Mall, according to WVIR.
That protest prompted a lockdown at the University of Virginia Health System earlier in the evening.
According to an emergency alert around 7:30 p.m., the hospital was monitoring a protest nearby on the ground of University of Virginia.
The alert advised all employees to remain inside the building as officials monitored the protesters, who were moving in "unpredictable directions."
That lockdown was later lifted and employees were allowed to exit the facility, WCAV reported.
However, as a precaution officials said Lee Street was temporarily closed for the safety of patients, visitors and staff.
"Patients should come directly to Lee Street and will be admitted," read a post on the hospital's Facebook page.
Charlottesville Police told drivers to avoid Emmett Street between the Cavalier Inn and the Barracks Road Shopping Center as traffic was blocked.