Petersburg neighbors concerned storm drainage project may be flooding road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The road closed signs on N. Park Drive in Petersburg were up about two years, finally coming down in December of 2017.

The reason for the detour was a storm drainage project that took the city more than two years to complete.

"Never seen anything like I saw yesterday in 30 years," said Ray Coleman.

Coleman and other Battlefield Park neighborhood residents are concerned about flooding at N. Park Drive and Rolyart Road.

John Conover says flooding was never an issue "until we had a downpour like we had yesterday."

Conover lives next to a retention pond for more than a deacde. He recently watched the water level rise towards his home for the first time.

He also watched as Rolyart Road was covered in water from the retention pond overflowing its banks.

"Water was all out here, all out here," he said referring to the street. "It's never done that before, until they put this here. New duct work in."

"In a 10-minute span we had major flooding and so we had this project completed. So, I don't know whether the project is sufficient or whether it stems from poor maintenance of the main retention pond." added Coleman.

The City of Petersburg released a statement to CBS 6 that read:

"Petersburg Public Works is currently completing storm drainage clearing throughout the city. This can create unique changes in water flow. The city is researching this issue at hand and creative solutions for the future."

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.