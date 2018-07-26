Man arrested, accused of attempting to abduction woman in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The 29-year-old man accused of attempting to abduct a woman while welding a crowbar has been arrested, according to the Spotsylvania County Sherriff’s Office.

Reubin Clifton Fletcher was wanted in connection to a felony assault, attempted abduction, and attempted carjacking on July 18 in Spotsylvania County.

Deputies say Fletcher approached a 22-year-old woman at the Wawa in the 4600 block of Harrison Road and asked her if he could go home with her.

After declining his advances and leaving the Wawa to head south on Jefferson Davis Highway, the woman noticed Fletcher following her in a white Mercury Cougar.

A short time later, deputies say Fletcher pulled his car in from of the victim’s car and slammed his brakes, causing the victim to get stuck in a ditch.

According to the woman’s Facebook post about the incident, Fletcher then emerged from his car wearing black gloves and wielding a crowbar and attempted to smash in her driver’s side window while yelling at her to open the door.

The victim said Fletcher sped off when a passerby stopped to help to her.

Fletcher was arrested Thursday on a felony assault, attempted abduction, and attempted carjacking warrants.

38.204165 -77.607786