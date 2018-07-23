× Spotsylvania man wanted in connection with attempted abduction

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — A 22-year-old woman was stopped at the Wawa in the 4600 block of Harrison Road in Spotsylvania around midnight on Wednesday, July 18 when a man identified as 29-year-old Ruebin Clifton Fletcher approached her and asked multiple times if they could hang out, according to the Spotsylvania County Sherriff’s Office.

After declining his advances and leaving the Wawa to head south on Jefferson Davis Highway, the woman noticed Fletcher following her in a white Mercury Cougar and began looking for a well-lit area to seek help in.

However, the woman was unfamiliar with the area and accidentally turned onto a back road in the Massaponax Church Road area where Fletcher then sped past her and slammed on his breaks, cutting off the woman’s car and causing her to get stuck in a ditch while attempting to get away, according to investigators.

According to the woman’s Facebook post about the incident, Fletcher then emerged from his car bearing a crowbar and attempted to smash in her driver’s side window while yelling at her to open the door.

A passerby stopping to assist the stuck car startled Fletcher, causing him to return to his vehicle and drive away from the scene.

Fletcher, described on the woman’s Facebook as a 5-foot-5-inch black man with arm and chest tattoos.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sherriff’s Office, warrants were obtained on Mr. Fletcher for Felony Abduction and CarJacking.

Photos of Fletcher’s car posted on the woman’s Facebook show a white 2-door Mercury Cougar with large silver rims and temporary license plate “#U40450.”

Anyone with information about Fletcher’s whereabouts is asked to call Spotsylvania Crime Solvers at 540-582-5822 or 800-928-5822. Callers can also text a tip to 274637 and use code word SEE911.