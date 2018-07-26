Family of man fatally shot by officer on I-95 demand answers from mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It was supposed to be a meeting for Southside residents.

But first up to Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s microphone was the sister of Marcus Peters, the man shot to death by an officer on Interstate 95 in May.

She claimed to have the medical examiner’s report and wanted answers to some specific questions.

"You all have the information and I'm asking. Again... How many times was Marcus David Peters shot?” demanded Princess Blanding, one of Peters' sisters.

“And I'm repling again. That we will not be able to speak to the investigation: Once the Commonwealth’s Attorney is done with doing his job," Stoney responded.

In Richmond Police body-cam footage a naked Peters can be seen dodging cars, hitting at least one, doing snow angels on I-95 and then lunging at Officer Michael Nayantaki, which was taken as a threat to the officer’s life.

Peters was tased, then shot twice, according to police.

But Blanding says the autopsy shows a different story.

"My brother was shot three times," she said Thursday.

Multiple Crime Insider sources confirm that Peters had three wounds, however one shot went through and exited, and one was an entrance wound.

"We hear people saying Marcus must have been on “flakka” and a whole bunch of other craziness... That's what they wanted people to think. He had to be strung out on some drugs... None detected," Blanding insisted.

Blanding let members of the media see the report, which did say in bold letters that no drugs were detected. However, Jon Burkett wasn't able to see if it was on Medical Examiner letterhead and Crime Insider sources say the full toxicology isn't complete.

They say the report Blanding had is most likely based from blood results and Peters underwent multiple transfusions at the hospital.

"It's all a cover up,” Blanding said.

Blanding claims her brother was having a mental health crisis. She has remained outspoken that Marcus needed help, not death.

She says he was at school in Essex where he taught and made it to his second job at the Jefferson Hotel in downtown Richmond without incident.

Police say he left that hotel and hit two cars while making his way to I-95, where the deadly altercation with police unfolded during rush hour.

Blanding says she had never seen her brother act like that before. "I could not have on my worse day never, thought that I would have seen Marcus in that situation. No," she said.

Mayor Stoney has one more community office hours event scheduled. It will take place July 31 at Pine Camp Community Center on Brook Road.

Earlier this week, the Richmond Police Department completed their investigation into the officer-involved shooting of Peters. The report, prepared by the RPD’s Force Investigation Team, includes witness statements, security camera videos, the officer’s body-worn camera video, and forensic evidence.

It will be reviewed by the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for a determination and finding. Officials are unsure exactly how long the review will take, but said it will likely be weeks, perhaps months.