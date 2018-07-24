× Richmond Police investigation of officer-involved shooting is complete

RICHMOND, Va. – The Commonwealth Attorney’s office received a report Tuesday from the Richmond Police Department on the investigation into the officer-involved shooting of Marcus-David Peters that occurred May 14, 2018.

Ten year, veteran Richmond Police Officer Michael Nyantakyi fatally shot 24-year-old Marcus Peters, who was unarmed and naked, during a bizarre incident on Interstate 95 in downtown Richmond.

The report, prepared by the RPD’s Force Investigation Team, includes witness statements, security camera videos, the officer’s body-worn camera video, and forensic evidence.

It will be reviewed by the C. A.’s Office for a determination and finding. Officials are unsure exactly how long the review will take, but said it will likely be weeks, perhaps months.

Once the review by the C. A.’s Office has been completed, Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham will host a community discussion about how the department trains in defensive tactics, use-of-force, and crisis intervention.

“I made a promise to the community that, once this process is finished, I would explain how and why we train our officers,” said Chief Durham. “I invite anyone who wants to learn more about that training to attend.”

Prior to the community meeting, resource material will be posted on-line; including basic recruit class curriculum hours, and general orders covering use-of-force and crisis intervention training.

No date or time has yet been set for the community discussion.

Chief Durham has promised to remain transparent throughout the process. In an effort to present facts and provide transparency, he released the officer’s body camera video recorded during the fatal officer-involved shooting. Chief Durham said he broke department protocol and released the video amid the investigation, so the public could see what happened during the May 14 incident and “stop spread of falsehoods on social media.”

Peters’ family members, especially his sister Princess Blanding, have remained outspoken that Marcus needed help, not death. Family and supporters continue to speak out, as recently as the mayor’s community office hours for the 5th district.

At the meeting, Blanding asked the mayor and chief to address violence against black people in the city.