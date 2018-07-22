Megan Metzger Case: 3 suspects arrested after human remains discovered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- State police said three people have been arrested after human remains were discovered in rural King George County Saturday morning.

Troopers said 23-year-old Keelyn R. Codynah of Spotsylvania, 25-year-old Robert P. Keating of Spotsylvania and 20-year-old David W. Newton of Fredericksburg were charged with one count of accessory to murder.

Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne N. Geller said the remains and arrests are being investigated in connection with the disappearance of 19-year-old Megan L. Metzger.

Crime Insider sources said investigators discovered the remains, which those sources said are believed to be those of Metzger, in the drive-way of a home on Cottage Road and at a mobile home park on Botts Lane.

Officials said the remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for "examination, autopsy and positive identification."

"The circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated as a homicide," Geller said Saturday.

Additional charges are pending in conjunction with the Spotsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney, trooper said.

The suspects are being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The incident remains under investigation.

Person of interest apprehended

A person of interest in Metzger's disappearance was taken into police custody Friday, according to Crime Insider sources.

Investigators have not released any information about the person of interest at this time. Crime Insider sources confirm the person in custody is not Juan Benavidez II, the 19-year-old charged with burning Metzger’s 2004 Mazda four-door compact sedan.

Those sources said that the person of interest has a lengthy criminal history and is suspected of selling drugs in Central Virginia.

CBS 6 is working to determine the relationship between Benavidez and the person of interest.

State police were focusing on the connection between Metzger and the white 2004 Mazda four-door compact sedan found two days after she was last heard from.

Man arrested for arson

The teen was last heard from Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police.

Her torched vehicle was found 150 miles away from Pamplin on Thursday on Leestown Road in Westmoreland County on Thursday.

Juan Benavidez II, of King George, was captured early Friday morning and charged with the vehicle arson. Benavidez and Metzger are acquaintances.

According to authorities, Metzger has relocated her residence numerous times in the last year, living with various friends and acquaintances. Her most consistent residence was most recently in Pamplin.

Her disappearance is being investigated as an abduction, which qualifies her for the Virginia Critically Missing Adult Alert Activation.

State police asked anyone with information about Metzger and/or the white 2004 Mazda to please call state police by dialing #77 or calling 804-553-3445 or sending an email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story