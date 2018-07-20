19-year-old Megan Metzger likely abducted; her car found torched

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAMPLIN, Va. -- The search for missing 19-year-old Megan L. Metzger remains ongoing after her vehicle was found burned in Westmoreland County.

Virginia State Police investigators have confirmed that Metzger was last heard from Tuesday, July 17.

However, investigators are working with the assistance of family and friends to verify a location where she was last physically seen. By Friday evening, the search has been ongoing for at least 24 hours.

According to authorities, Metzger has relocated her residence numerous times in the last year, living with various friends and acquaintances. Her most consistent residence was most recently in Pamplin.

State police are especially focusing on the connection between Metzger and the white 2004 Mazda four-door compact sedan found two days after she was last heard from.

Her torched vehicle was found 150 miles away from Pamplin on Thursday, July 19, on Leestown road in Westmoreland County.

Juan Benavidez II, 19, of King George, has been charged with the vehicle arson. Benavidez and Megan are acquaintances.

A tip from two farmers led law enforcement to a farm near Winter Harbor Road. Javier Medina said his brother-in-law watched Benavidez run, barefoot, bloodied and muddied, into the woods on his farm.

Benavidez was captured early Friday morning.

Megan's disappearance is being investigated as an abduction, which qualifies her for the Virginia Critically Missing Adult Alert Activation.

State police continues to work closely with the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office and other local jurisdictions as tips and new leads filter in to investigators.

State police is asking anyone with information about Megan and/or the white 2004 Mazda to please call state police by dialing #77 or calling 804-553-3445 or sending an email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Anonymous tips are welcome.