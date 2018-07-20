Person of interest in custody in connection with disappearance of teen: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAMPLIN, Va. -- A person of interest in the disappearance of 19-year-old Megan L. Metzger has been taken into police custody, according to Crime Insider sources.

Investigators have not released any information about the person of interest at this time. Crime Insider sources confirm the person in custody is not Juan Benavidez II, the 19-year-old charged with burning Metzger’s 2004 Mazda four-door compact sedan.

Those sources said that the person of interest has a lengthy criminal history and is suspected of selling drugs in Central Virginia.

CBS 6 is working to determine the relationship between Benavidez and the person of interest.

The search for Metzger remains ongoing after her vehicle was found burned in Westmoreland County Thursday. The teen was last heard from Tuesday, July 17, according to Virginia State Police.

State police are especially focusing on the connection between Metzger and the white 2004 Mazda four-door compact sedan found two days after she was last heard from.

Her torched vehicle was found 150 miles away from Pamplin on Thursday, July 19, on Leestown road in Westmoreland County.

Juan Benavidez II, of King George, was captured early Friday morning and charged with the vehicle arson. Benavidez and Metzger are acquaintances.

According to authorities, Metzger has relocated her residence numerous times in the last year, living with various friends and acquaintances. Her most consistent residence was most recently in Pamplin.

Megan's disappearance is being investigated as an abduction, which qualifies her for the Virginia Critically Missing Adult Alert Activation.

State police is asking anyone with information about Megan and/or the white 2004 Mazda to please call state police by dialing #77 or calling 804-553-3445 or sending an email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.