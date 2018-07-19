Police search for man accused of burning car allegedly involved in missing persons case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. -- A manhunt is underway in the Northern Neck for a man accused of setting a car on fire on Route 3 in Westmoreland County Thursday morning. Deputies say that car is connected to an alleged missing persons case in another jurisdiction.

A warrant has been issued for Juan Benavidez III, 19, of King George, for the arson of a vehicle.

Deputies say Benavidez was the driver of the car found burning on Leedstown Road near Twiford.

Crime Insider sources say Benavidez told several people that he killed someone, and he was going to dump body parts inside of a car then set it on fire. Those sources say no body parts were located inside of the burned vehicle.

A tip from two farmers led law enforcement officials to a farm near Winter Harbor Road. Javier Medina says his brother-in-law watched Benavidez run, barefoot, bloodied and muddied, into the woods on his farm.

Boot on the ground search was suspended around 10:15 p.m.

Virginia State Police, Westmoreland Sheriff deputies are heading the investigation with assistance from the King George Sheriff's Office, Virginia Conservation Police and the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Benavidez, contact Master Detective Jones at 804-493-8066.