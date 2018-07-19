× Missing Virginia teen is believed to have been abducted

PAMPLIN, Va. — A Critically Missing Adult Alert has been issued by Virginia State Police for a 19-year-old Virginia woman who is believed to have been abducted.

Megan Lorraine Metzger was last seen on July 17 in Pamplin, Virginia.

Police say she is believed to be in danger and may need medical attention.

Metzger is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair and a five-inch scar on her right arm.

Anyone with information about Metzger’s whereabouts, contact Virginia State Police at 1-804-553-3445.