8-year-old battling terminal brain cancer surprised with car for her birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Sawyer Perkins celebrated her 8th birthday Friday with her first car.

While the present seems unusual for an 8-year-old, it was a gift from Carter Myers Automotive and Mason's Toy Box, a nonprofit organization.

Sawyer is battling terminal pediatric brain cancer. The Mechanicsville girl has undergone a number of surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation sessions.

“We all want to see our kids experience important milestones. It just happens that Sawyer's terminal illness gives impetus for hers to come a little sooner," said Kelley Kassay, President of Mason's Toy Box.

“We wanted to give her an opportunity to drive a brand-new Chevrolet and have her grow into that new Chevrolet as she gets to her driving age," said Heritage Chevrolet General Manager Jay Burchell.

For legal purposes, the car was donated to Sawyer's mother, Jamie Perkins.

The car will come in handy for the family because Sawyer travels to St. Jude's hospital in Memphis for treatments.

CBS 6 has followed Sawyer’s journey as she has continued to give back to pediatric patients as she fights her own battle with brain cancer.

Last year Sawyer hosted a party at a local church where she and her friends wrapped boxes for a toy drive for other pediatric patients.

"Helping other people when you're in your own despair lifts you up," Sawyer's mom, Jamie, said. "It lifts us up a little."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video