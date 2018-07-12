Storm downs trees, knocks out power in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 300 Dominion Energy customers remained without power as the sun rose Thursday morning. Most of the outages were focused in western Henrico, along Parham and River roads, and south Richmond, near Chippenham Parkway.

Wednesday evening storms and lightning strikes led to downed trees and some of the outages.

One woman was driving her car on Cherokee Road during Wednesday evening's storm when lightning struck a tree. The tree fell on the woman's car. She was not seriously hurt. The tree also took out some power lines.

Crews worked throughout the night to clear more trees and downed power lines.

Thursday afternoon will be another warm day with only moderate humidity, and a slight chance for a shower in the afternoon. Prime locations for rain look to be I-95 Eastward.