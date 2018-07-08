‘Aviation incident’ sparks fire at apartment complex near William & Mary in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – An aviation crash is believed to have sparked a fire at an apartment complex in Williamsburg Sunday afternoon.
Officials at the College of William & Mary said the crash happened near the Dillard Complex off Ironbound Road.
"There has been an aviation incident in the residential area near Dillard Complex," officials said.
Photos from Kaeley Clardy show firefighters batting a blaze at a home that is believed to be connected to the crash, reporter Todd Corillo said.
As of 5:45 p.m., there has been no word on injuries.
