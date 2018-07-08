‘Aviation incident’ sparks fire at apartment complex near William & Mary in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – An aviation crash is believed to have sparked a fire at an apartment complex in Williamsburg Sunday afternoon.

Officials at the College of William & Mary said the crash happened near the Dillard Complex off Ironbound Road.

"There has been an aviation incident in the residential area near Dillard Complex," officials said.

TribeAlert: There has been an aviation incident in the residential area near Dillard Complex. Avoid the area. WMPD will follow up if campus impacts are eminent. — William & Mary News (@WMNews) July 8, 2018

Photos from Kaeley Clardy show firefighters batting a blaze at a home that is believed to be connected to the crash, reporter Todd Corillo said.

#BREAKING Photos just into the newsroom from @WTKR3 viewer Kaeley Clardy showing fire at a home in Williamsburg believed to be result of aviation crash. Stay with us as we continue to gather more information. https://t.co/rCCbfivdhP pic.twitter.com/60dI4RUB7R — Todd Corillo (@ToddCorillo) July 8, 2018

Helicopter has crashed into a residential area in Williamsburg, Virginia causing a major fire. Fire department on scene. No info on casualties at this time. 🎥@scottgorslene pic.twitter.com/o0X0iNlTB8 — Tom Podolec (@TomPodolec) July 8, 2018

As of 5:45 p.m., there has been no word on injuries.

