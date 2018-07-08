State police give update on deadly Williamsburg chopper crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Virginia State Police said at least one person was killed after a helicopter crashed into the Bristol Commons Townhomes and sparked a fire in Williamsburg Sunday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said troopers responded to a 911 call about an aircraft crashing into a "residential structure" in the 1100 block of Settlement Drive just before 4:45 p.m.

Officials at the College of William & Mary said the crash happened near the Dillard Complex.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said during a Sunday evening briefing that at least one person inside the building was killed.

"We are not sure about the pilot, if there were passengers or the type of aircraft," Anaya said.

The building, which contains 10 units, cannot be accessed by investigators until crews can knock down hot spots.

Officials said they are working with people who live at the townhomes to make sure everyone is accounted for.

“We cannot get into the building, because there is still fire inside the building," Anaya said. "Once the fire department makes the building secure, then the FAA and NTSB will go inside to try to find the aircraft."

Anaya said troopers are working with the FAA to come up with a timeline to determine what aircraft were in the area at the time.

"Unfortunately, everything takes a bit of time because we are working with separate agencies," Anaya added. "And it's a Sunday, so were having to call in people."

Officials said the FAA and NTSB are responding to the crash scene.

Anaya said the expansive scene will likely take two or three days to process.

NEW: video from right after helicopter crash in #Williamsburg. Heard from one surivor that the whole experience was surreal. She spoke through tears, saying her dog is likely lost and her possessions. Neighbors here are sheltering and caring for the survivors. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/JtmY3rYTtq — Jake Burns (@JakeBurnsCBS6) July 9, 2018

WTVR CBS 6 reporter Jake Burns said one survivor called the experience "surreal" and believes her dog perished in the fire.

A witness told Burns that he will never forgot the sound of the helicopter colliding with the side of this townhouse complex.

"One resident told me he spoke to a man who was 10 feet away from where the aircraft struck," Burns said. "That man was able to get to safety."

Another image from directly after the crash. The man who took it says police responded within 30 seconds of crash. He thinks they may have known the helicopter was in distress prior, but no official word on if that is the case. #Williamsburg @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/JX4v5D06qr — Jake Burns (@JakeBurnsCBS6) July 8, 2018

That witness suspected that authorities may have known the helicopter was in distress prior since he estimated crews arrived "30 seconds" after the crash. However, there has been no official word if that is the case.

Additionally, Burns said parts of the helicopter were strewn across the complex’s parking lot and driveway.

Burns called damage to the complex is “incredibly extensive.”

The Red Cross is assisting the victims.

