Fourth of July Forecast: Slightly cooler, isolated storm possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- After dealing with triple digit heat indexes for three days, easterly winds will take the edge off the heat for the Fourth of July.

As a result, highs in the upper 80s and low 90s are forecast and there is a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm to fire up Wednesday afternoon.

The mildest weather will be along the beaches and bay as well as the tidal rivers.

Southeast winds will return on Thursday and Friday, which will keep our weather seasonally hot and humid.

Click here to read more about the extended outlook.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links