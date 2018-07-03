Family of pregnant woman killed in 288 crash thanks strangers who stopped to help

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — The family of the pregnant woman killed in a triple fatal crash in Goochland is raising money for the couple that was killed after stopping to help her.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Mercedes driven by Linli Xu, 25, of Midlothian, was disabled in the left lane of Route 288 southbound due to hitting a deer.

A 2006 Chevrolet Suburban occupied by Justin C. Ransone, 41, of Midlothian and Amy Lee Abbott, 45, of Glen Allen, pulled over on the right shoulder, got out of their vehicle, and went over to Xu to provide assistance.

A 2016 Audi Q5, driven by Claire Carr, 53, of North Chesterfield, was traveling southbound in the lane and came upon the Mercedes.

Police said in attempt to avoid striking the vehicle, Carr veered to the left striking the three victims that were standing to the left of the Mercedes.

Xu, Ransone and Abbott died at the scene.

“Carr declined medical attention at the scene,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt Keeli Hill said.

With the help of a translator, Xu’s husband Harry, raced to the scene not knowing his wife was killed.

Xu was five months pregnant with her firstborn son. She moved to the United States from China when she was 15-years-old and was earning her nursing degree in Central Virginia.

“She was a very peaceful loving girl and always nice to her family and friends. She got along with everyone and that’s how we liked to remember her,” Xu described.

The couple’s family attended Xu’s funeral on Monday. The Xu’s planned to attend Abbott’s memorial service on Friday.

“We are very grateful for Amy and Justin,” he said. “They were very kind and they stopped their car to help a stranger on the road. They’ve never even met before.”

Family said that Abbott worked as a pharmaceutical representative and had two sons. She was very active in the Glen Allen community where she lived.

“As a family we are devastated, shocked, and trying to process everything,” wrote Nancye Abbott Hunter, Amy’s sister, on Facebook. “Please allow us some time to grieve.”

Police said they’re analyzing Carr’s phone records at the time of the crash. She has not been charged at this time.

The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.

“We don’t’ know the details and we are still waiting on the police to find out exactly what happened,” Xu said. “I just hope people drive safely.”

The Xu family has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for Ransone and Abbott’s families.

“As a family, we want to raise a fund in Linli’s name. The fund will be used towards a charitable cause, but to also help the families of Amy and Justin. Amy and Justin were real life heroes, and we want to do everything we can to help their families. The money we raise will be split into three equal portions. One will be used to donate to charities in Linli’s name. The other two will each go to Amy and Justin’s families. We appreciate any donation. Thank you.”