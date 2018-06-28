× Details emerge in crash that killed 3 on Route 288

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Three people were killed on southbound Route 288 in Goochland, after a couple stopped to help a pregnant driver pulled over on the side of the road, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The pregnant driver needed help after she swerved to miss a deer. While the three stood beside the, the driver of a third vehicle hit them.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Mercedes driven by Linli Xu, 25, of Midlothian, was disabled in the left lane due to hitting a deer.

A 2006 Chevrolet Suburban occupied by Justin C. Ransome, 41, of Midlothian and Amy Lee Abbott, 45, of Glen Allen, pulled over on the right shoulder, got out of their vehicle, and went over to Xu to provide assistance.

A 2016 Audi Q5, driven by Claire Carr, 53, of North Chesterfield, was traveling southbound in the lane and came upon the Mercedes. In attempt to avoid striking the vehicle, Carr veered to the left striking Xu, Ransome, and Abbott that were standing to the left of the Mercedes.

“Unfortunately, Xu, Ransome, and Abbott succumbed to their injuries at the scene,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt Keeli Hill said. “Carr declined medical attention at the scene.”

The crash was initially reported at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Family said that Abbott worked as a pharmaceutical representative and had two sons. She was very active in the Glen Allen community where she lived.

“As a family we are devastated, shocked, and trying to process everything,” wrote Nancye Abbott Hunter, Amy’s sister, on Facebook. “Please allow us some time to grieve.”

Charges are pending at this time.

The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.