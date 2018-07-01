July outlook: will this intense heat stick around?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Most of July's first week will be hotter than normal. The heat and humidity combined will make it feel like 100° or hotter Sunday afternoon.

It will be even hotter on Monday with the heat index surpassing 105° in some areas.

The normal high for much of July is around 90°. High temperatures will stay near or above 90° through the end of the week, and the humidity will make it feel even hotter. A cold front on Saturday will bring scattered storms, followed by highs in the upper 80s on Sunday. More heat is expected next week.

A typical July in Richmond looks like this:

The latest monthly outlook from the National Weather Service shows temperatures will likely average above normal. Although we will see some occasional dips in the daily temperatures, the trend shows longer periods of highs in the 90s locking in frequently.

Rainfall amounts may come out close to normal, which is 4.51". With muggy conditions, thunderstorms could put down heavier, localized rainfall.

We just finished up the wettest May and June on record. In fact, we beat the previous wettest June by over three inches thanks to the torrential rain last Friday.



June averaged 1.3° above normal, and hottest temperature was 98°. July is expected to average out higher.

