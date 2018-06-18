Too hot at home? 6 things you can do to stay cool

RICHMOND, Va. — The heat index in Richmond will be near or above 105° on Tuesday. There are some things you can do around your home to keep cool as summer temperatures rise.

Dominion Energy has suggested you can keep your window shades/blinds/drapes closed during the day. That will reflect the sun’s rays. You can also seal air leaks around doors and windows with caulk and weather stripping to keep the heat out and cold air inside.

Running fans inside your home can boost your A/C and make it feel up to five degrees cooler inside. That might allow you to increase your thermostat by a few degrees and reduce your energy bill. Also, change out your HVAC filter to prevent breakdowns or costly strain on your system.

Avoid using your stove or oven on the hottest day. Instead, a crock pot, outdoor grill, or microwave are good options to reduce the heat inside the home. Hold off on running your dishwasher or clothes dryer until the late evening to stay away from added extra heat.

Dominion also suggested seniors, who may be struggling, should stay comfortable indoors. They are encouraged to apply for a free single-room air conditioner unit (eligibility is based on income). For information on how to apply call 1-800-552-3402.

Dominion Energy’s EnergyShare’s Cooling Assistance program can provide any needed help with cooling equipment repairs or purchases and with payment of the energy bill to operate cooling equipment. Check out the Virginia Department of Social Services website.